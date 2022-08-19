CN2 Thursday Night Sports Report

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – While a number of high schools will hit the football field for the first time tomorrow night one team is starting on this Thursday.

With Andrew Jackson Volunteers Baseball Team winning the state title and the Girls Basketball Team in the state championship game, naturally Volunteer Nation is hoping to see the football team get in on the success. Due to Covid, the Volunteers have only been able to play five games at their home field over the last two seasons, and Coach Todd Shigley believes that with an uninterrupted schedule, and the return of starting quarterback Hammond Wren, this volunteers team should be able to reach their goal this seaon.

