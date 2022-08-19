Chase Leads York County Deputies into Gaston County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lumber thieves who lead the York County Sheriff’s Office on a chase through Rock Hill ends pursuit in Gaston County.

Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive where new homes are under construction when they observed two people loading plywood into a box truck in front of a construction site.

Deputies said the chase began when the men were confronted. The pursuit ended in an apartment complex in Gaston County where one was captured and taken into custody.

