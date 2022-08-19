Tour De York Dominates the Blue Skies Over York

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – High in the sky this weekend 45 planes from across the region participated in the 3rd Annual Tour De York Parade at the Rock Hill York County Airport.

Planes took off from the airport just before noon and flew over points of interest in the Little Allison Creek, York, Clover and Rock Hill areas.

Folks living a mile or less from the flight path could enjoy the parade directly from their homes.

In celebration of Aviation Week, Airport Director and Event Organizer Steven Gould said they began this event during Covid to try and combat the issues of not being able to have visitors to the airport and decided that if the public can’t come to the airport and see the planes they would send the airplanes out to the public.

Click above for full story.