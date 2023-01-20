CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of January 14 to January 20.

Parents Plea for Tougher Fentanyl Penalties

Several bills have been introduced in South Carolina, both in the Senate and House when it comes to Fentanyl.

Lancaster County Homeless Shelter Nearing Completion

“The perfect storm”, we are not talking about the weather, instead homelessness and how the executive director with United Way of Lancaster County describes the human health issue in their backyard.

CN2 Athlete of the Week – Professional Boxer Jonnie Rice

CN2 chats with Jonnie Rice about his time as a Winthrop Eagle and how that prepared him for his career today in the ring.