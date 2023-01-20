ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – The annual Queen of Hearts Gala put on by The Heart 2 Heart Foundation is set for Saturday, January 28th at The Gathering Place behind the Kounter restaurant! 11 Years strong, the event puts a focus on women, their heart health and having a fabulous time – all while fundraising for a great cause. Watch Laurabree’s sit-down interview with Heart 2 Heart Founder, Sheila Caldwell.

Tickets are $125 a piece and more details can be found at link below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-queen-of-hearts-gala-tickets-491351986017