Sheriff’s Office Seize Firearms, Cash and Over 646 Grams of Drugs

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “Drugs, money, guns, and people willing to go to great lengths to further their criminal intentions,” ” that’s what Sheriff Barry Faile is said today concerning a double shooting. And, at the center of it, a large amount of drugs.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that Darrell DShawn Shropshire, age 39 was found on Thursday morning, January 19 in his yard, on Artemis Place in Kershaw armed with two handguns and bleeding from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. They say Shropshire had been shot after finding three men attempting to break into an outbuilding on his property after his dog alerted him. Shropshire was shot and exchanged that is when gunfire.

Deputies found evidence at the scene that a second person had been shot and soon found the man in Chesterfield County suffering from an apparent non-life threating gunshot wound to the leg.

During the investigation, Deputies issued a second warrant and seized 287 grams of suspected Cocaine, 142 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 217 grams of suspected Marijuana, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, and a large number of controlled substance pills. They also seized several firearms and $18,939.00 cash.

Warrants have been issued charging Shropshire – Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance (nine counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Prescription Drug without a Prescription, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime (two counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to a School/Park.

Shropshire has not yet been taken into custody.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Release:

Burglary, Shootings, Drug Trafficking

A reported burglary early Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, led to two men being shot and a drug trafficking investigation. At 2:53 Thursday morning deputies of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 204 Artemis Place, Kershaw, where they found Darrell DShawn Shropshire, age 39, in his yard armed with two handguns and bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to his right leg. Shropshire reported that his dog was barking and when he went outside to investigate, he found three men breaking into an outbuilding on his property. Shropshire and one or more of the men exchanged gunfire, and Shropshire was shot. Shropshire was treated by personnel of Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services and transported to a medical facility for treatment. His injury is not life threatening.

Members of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force and the sheriff’s office crime scene unit responded. The scene was secured. A search warrant for the property was obtained. Evidence at the scene indicated a second person might have been shot. Later Thursday morning investigators learned a man from Chesterfield County had been found at a relative’s home in Chesterfield County suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment where he remains. His injury is not life threatening. The man is believed by investigators to be one of the men accused of breaking into Shropshire’s outbuilding. Investigators are actively investigating the burglary and shootings to identify all those involved and to determine appropriate charges for the events that occurred at Shropshire’s home.

During the initial search at Shropshire’s property, investigators discovered drug related evidence which led to a second search warrant for narcotics. Agents of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force responded to conduct the second search. They found and seized 287 grams of suspected Cocaine, 142 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 217 grams of suspected Marijuana, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, and a large number of controlled substance pills. They also seized several firearms and $18,939.00 cash. Warrants charging Shropshire with the below offenses have been obtained:

Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance (nine counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Prescription Drug without a Prescription, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime (two counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to a School/Park.

Shropshire has not yet been taken into custody. His photograph and a photograph of the items seized are attached.

“This incident kept us very busy yesterday,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We were on scene in Kershaw and in Chesterfield County and sent personnel to a hospital in Charlotte. We do not yet know all the circumstances behind these events, but we do know all the ingredients for this very violent incident were present – drugs, money, guns, and people willing to go to great lengths to further their criminal intentions. I am confident our investigators will identify all those involved, and we intend to make appropriate charges against all those who participated.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.