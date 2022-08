ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 is at the District three stadium where tonight the 2022 High School Football Season will kick off for the Rock Hill Bearcats and the Northwestern Trojans.

Saturday Turf King Football City invitational will take to the field where two games will be played. The first a rematch of the North Carolina 4A state title as Cardinal Gibbons takes on Julius Chambers. Then it’s a battle of defending champions when the Gaffney Indians take on the South Pointe Stallions.