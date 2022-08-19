CN2 Digital Dashboard – Habitat Celebration and Catawba Community Mental Health Event – All Tomorrow

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Habitat for Humanity Building Two Affordable Homes in the City of York and Catawba Community Mental Health Foundation is inviting the community to join in event celebration.

Habitat For Humanity Dedication – Tomorrow, August 20th, Habitat will celebrate construction that is underway with home blessings for the Faith Build and Beloved Community Builds with the Douglas Sisters and their families.

The Home Blessings will take place at Noon on Pinckney Street in York.

The Catawba Regional Council of Governments donated the Pinckney Street lot in memory of Robby Moody who was an employee of the Catawba Regional Council of Governments.

The Catawba Community Mental Health Foundation is inviting the community to learn more about what they do tomorrow Saturday, August 30th at 10 AM in the Field of Shadow Lane Mobile Home Park on Brush Creek Road in Rock Hill.

The celebration will include inflatables, cotton candy, snow cones and more.

The Catawba Community Mental Health Foundation works to help people with mental illness, including the ownership and management of several apartment communities throughout the region since 1993.