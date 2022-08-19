Multi Car Collision Ends The Day Early For Some

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This morning cars and tractor-trailers were backed up for miles and drivers stuck in traffic until mid-afternoon.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the traffic headaches happened shortly before 1 AM this Friday on I-77 at Exit 83 – near the Sutton Road Exit in Fort Mill when there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck.

Needless to say those stuck in today’s traffic jam have plenty of stories to share as they searched for alternate routes.

Some worked from their vehicles, some schools in Fort Mill experienced delays, and others just called it a day

