CN2 Sports – Fort Mill Yellow Jackets show off new and improved gym and wrestling room

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets have unveiled a newly repaired gym, weight room, and wrestling room which athletes now are able to use again.

You may remember these Fort Mill High School facilities were effected by flood damage which called for full on repairs and a major facelift.

CN2’s Jeremy Wynder visited the high school to meet with Athletic Director Dwayne Hartsoe, who discussed what these repairs mean as well as when student athletes will be back out on the court to compete.

Hear the full conversation in the Tuesday Sports Report.