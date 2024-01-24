One of CN2’s own honored with Come See Me Community Merit award

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A surprise this Tuesday left our very own, Lucas McFadden speechless!

CN2’s co-anchor was surprised live on air during WRHI’s Palmetto Mornings, where Lucas learned he is a recipient of one of the 2024 Come See Me Community Merit Award!

The awards are presented to dedicated volunteers who improve our community through their selfless service. We know Lucas does just that by emceeing dozens of events each year and waking up before the sun each morning to inform the community on WRHI and here on Cn2 News.

Lucas’ wife, Kati, and daughter, Collins, along with his parents and other friends came by for the surprise.

The Come See Me crew had a busy day, and surprised several other recipients throughout the day. Honorees are officially announced at the annual Come See Me Logo Unveiling Breakfast.