Alternative locations on horizon for fall sports after school gym floods in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A pipe burst at Fort Mill High School causing the school to find alternative locations when it comes to fall sports and some classes in the gym.

Over the weekend a pipe burst in the area of the gym at Fort Mill High School.

School officials say the burst was found by maintenance staff Saturday morning.

The water causing major damage to the main and auxiliary gym floors.

Clean up to fix the water damage has already been underway but the Fort Mill School District Public information Officer, Joe Burke told our partners at WRHI Radio with sports like wrestling that was supposed to begin this week – the district is now looking into other options so students can still take part.

“We are in the process now of setting up alternative sites for games and practices for all of those sports that use our gyms. We are doing that in a number of different ways. We are using some of our other school facilities that we have in place to house some of that as well as looking at some outside venues. We’ve made very good progress with that already. Hopefully in the near future we will be announcing the new locations for all of those things to take place. But it will be a long term effect on the school as far as those sports go”, says Burke.

A cost for the repair and damage is still be evaluated, Burke says.

Statement from FMSD:

“Over the weekend Fort Mill High School experienced flooding from a burst water pipe that caused significant damage to the main and auxiliary gym floors. Our district staff worked quickly to remove the water and ensure school was able to continue this week. Unfortunately the damage to the gym floors rendered the space unusable for classes and fall sports programs. School administrators have worked to identify alternative spaces for classes and the district has worked with the athletic director to identify alternative sites for sports practices and games or matches. At this time there are no cancellations of planned sporting events. Through the use of other district facilities and outside venues we believe we have located space to accommodate practices and games or matches. Repair of the damaged areas has already begun and we hope to complete this process as quickly as possible.”