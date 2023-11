ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some new considerations in Tega Cay when it comes to its deer problem.

Plus, Fort Mill High School doesn’t know yet what it’s going to cost to fix, but they do know they have a real problem after water floods its gym spaces and more.

We also head out to USC-Lancaster to learn more about scholarship opportunities, and we have a Business Spotlight.

All that, plus of course sports, Halloween pictures and more! CN2 is your source for your latest South Carolina news.