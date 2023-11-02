A lawsuit against the City of Rock Hill has been settled for $500,000

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Travis Price has settled his lawsuit with the City of Rock Hill for $500,000.

According to the summons request this lawsuit came about after Travis Price was falsely arrested and then defamed by the city of Rock Hill in 2021.

It says that the moment Travis Price arrived on scene the city’s agents, employees, and representatives, knew that he had not taken any actions warranting his detention, arrest, assault, and imprisonment.

According to the release from Travis Price’s attorneys, Travis Price, at the behest of Rock Hill police officers, was gathering the belongings of his brother Ricky Price who was being arrested June 23, 2021. Officer Jonathan Moreno then approached Price, violently shoved him, choked him and tackled him. Price was arrested and charged with hindering police. He spent 36 hours in jail. Price, a father of three, had no previous criminal record and had never been arrested prior to this incident. Officer Moreno was fired and charged.

According to Travis Price’s attorneys Justin Bamberg and Christy Fargnoli, “Travis Price is pleased to have resolved this incredibly unfortunate situation with the city of Rock Hill. Mr. Price is a father of three and a family man whose reputation was unduly impacted following the incident by statements put out by the city of Rock Hill. He was innocent and this settlement will allow him to move forward and continue to work hard to provide for his family. Mr. Price’s motivation for filing a lawsuit was to ensure that no other innocent person has their reputation smeared by a city or police department. We are confident that that message will be delivered loud and clear today.”