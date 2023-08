LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land recently met with Clinton Elementary in Lancaster to drop off school supplies the parish collected.

The church says they hope the supplies will have a positive impact to help educate the children of Lancaster County.

