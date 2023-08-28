High Speed Chase in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old after a high-speed chase played out in front of CN2 cameras.

This video was taken by CN2’s Photographer Ryan Folz who just happened to be a passenger in a car driving on I-77 when the chase began this past Friday, August 25th.

The chase began when Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies say they initiated a traffic stop when Brad Woods failed to stop, and a chase ensued.

It began on Mountain Gap Road in Chester and continued on I-77 where it proceeded to go North and then cut through the median and went South.

The chase ended around mile marker 58 when Deputies took action to stop the chase from continuing, causing the car to flip.

Woods was immediately taken into custody by Sheriff’s Deputies where he was transported to a medical facility for injuries.

Woods is charged with Failure to stop for a blue light and Driving under a suspended license.

Woods was also wanted in Lancaster County due to a chase he was involved in on Thursday, August 24.