Report: Search warrants issued for illegal trafficking & distribution of Fentanyl & Meth in the City of Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s office says early the morning of Tuesday, August 29th, 20223, law enforcement officers from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the 16th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) executed search warrants at a residence on M.L.K. Memorial Drive and at a residence on Saluda Street within the City of Chester.

Authorities say the locations have been secured and searches are being conducted at this time.

Deputies say traffic may be disrupted to some degree in the areas near these residences until law enforcement completes their search.