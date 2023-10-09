CN2 Picture of the Day – NAMI Piedmont Tri-County – NAMIWalks!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On CN2’s latest picture of the day, NAMI Piedmont Tri-County holding its annual NAMI Walks event to raise awareness about mental health.

This is the 10th year for the walk in Rock Hill and Lancaster had its first walk as well this year.

More than 400 people came out to support the cause, including state and local officials.

Remember if you need help know its ok to not be ok! You can reach out to a professional by calling or texting 988 the Suicide and Crisis Hotline.

Want to see your photo as our picture of the day? Just email it to CN2.

CN2’s Picture of the Day is sponsored by Full Spectrum Plumbing, “Your Trusted Rock Hill Plumbing Service.”