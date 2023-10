ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Habitat for Humanity of York County is celebrating its 35th anniversary build this past Friday, October 6th.

This build was originally set to happen in 2020 however due to the pandemic it was placed on hold until now.

The home is in Rock Hill and was dedicated to Marian Britto who lost her home back in 2019.

During the dedication she expressed her joy to finally have a home for her 2 children.

Habitat For Humanity believes that everyone deserves a place to call home.