Camp Cherokee soon to have a new recreation hall after ground breaking

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After several years of planning and fundraising, Camp Cherokee is now one step closer to building a new recreation hall.

YMCA of the Upper Palmetto gathered at the camp site last Friday with donors and camp staff to officially break ground on the site of what will soon become a recreation hall to be used as an indoor gathering space and much more.

Staff members say this new building will helps prepare for the future of Camp Cherokee by creating more space and amenities for more campers.

Camp officials say construction for the recreation hall will begin as soon as grading is complete on the site.

Work is expected to take between 10 to 12 months, with camp leaders hoping to unveil the new recreation hall for campers in Summer of 2024.