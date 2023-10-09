New turf project coming to Fountain Park in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Changes are underway at Fountain Park in Rock Hill.

Fountain Park is now getting turf grass installed, city officials say it’s a way to keep the grass looking fresh year-round.

The City of Rock Hill says with events being held at Fountain Park the new turf will allow the city to accommodate more people.

The project is set to take place throughout the month of October.

The city does want people to know that there will be no new restrictions when it comes to the park being pet friendly.