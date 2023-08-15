CN2 Picture of The Day – Historic Brattonsville descendants of enslaved honor their ancestors

MCCONNELLS, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Historic Brattonsville is proud to announce the return of its powerful event, “By the Sweat of Our Brows.” This event celebrates the enslaved community that once lived and worked on the plantation.

Visitors can join descendants of these individuals as they honor their ancestors and carry on their legacy.

Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased through the Historic Brattonsville website.

Want to see your photo as our picture of the day? Just email it to CN2.