Teachers are “Engaged 2 Learn” during the FMSD Welcome Back conference

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With school only a few days away the Fort Mill School District kicking off a new year.

Teachers, faculty, and staff from all over the district taking part in what is described as the first district-wide event, involving all these employees, since COVID.

The district announced the Support Staff Person of the Year and congratulations to Cindy Ormseth who is a Computer Tech Engineer in the district office.

Lindsay Weaver was honored as the Teacher of the Year. Lindsay is a 6th-grade ELA teacher at Gold Hill Middle.

After the celebration, teachers then went through important training sessions during this Engaged 2 Learn conference on a wide range of topics such as teaching skills and Problem-Solving, helping students get ready for the real world.

With Fort Mill students returning back to the classroom on Monday, August 21st, Superintendent Dr. Chuck Epps is reminding parents to be patient when it comes to buses, school lines, and traffic.