CN2 Picture of the Day – Hats for Hope

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For CN2’s Picture of the Day, we are at Northwestern High School where there is a women’s empowerment club, called the Trojan PEARLS.

Recently the ladies dropped off more than 100 hats at the Levine Cancer Institute.

The hats were for the cancer patients who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy or other cancer treatments.

