Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week kicking off with a shoe drive

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another big event to help kick-off Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week is a shoe drive happening here in Rock Hill.

Those with the the CACH Coalition, which is the Catawba Area Coalition for the Homelessness, gathering at Pathway’s Community Center on this Monday to serve more than 100 people who are experiencing homelessness.

During the drive, people would get shoes that would best fit their needs and then they would have their feet washed by volunteers.

Organizers say it is important to recognize the needs when it comes to those experiencing homelessness but also to treat them with respect and dignity.