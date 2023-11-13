Legion Collegiate Academy honoring Veterans by raising money for service dogs

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students of Legion Collegiate Academy doing what they can to support Veterans.

The school is partnering with the organization “Pawsitive Action” Service Dogs to raise $5,000, which the non-profit will use to train and care for one service dog as it is being raised to help a Veteran.

Students in the school’s Beta Club organized a Walk-A-Thon last Friday. The goal is to celebrate Veterans while also highlighting the benefit of man’s best friend.

During the event, school officials also announced a legacy partnership with “Pawsitive Action” which will continue to support the non-profit.

This collaboration will give Legion students the opportunity to assist in the training of service dogs.

Students say they plan to continue holding the Walk-A-Thon event each Veterans Day.