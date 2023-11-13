York Technical College celebrating its Veterans with a special ceremony

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Technical College celebrating Veterans on this Monday with a Veterans Day Ceremony on campus.

The event honoring those who served, with many students and faculty in attendance being Veterans themselves.

According to York Tech there are more than 100 Veterans who are currently taking advantage Veterans benefits at York Tech.

Many spoke during the ceremony including guest speaker, Rick Jiran with Duke Energy who is on the Board for York Tech. He talked about how Veterans make excellent students and workers.

During the ceremony York Tech also announced that they will be starting a Veterans scholarship.