YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On tonight’s CN2 Picture of the Day the York School District Transportation Team celebrated “Growl’s” 40th birthday!

Growl is the York Comprehensive High School Cougar mascot! Happy 40th Birthday, Growl!

Want to see your photo as our picture of the day? Just email it to CN2.

Related Stories: CN2 Picture of the Day – School Supply Drop-off

CN2’s Picture of the Day is sponsored by Full Spectrum Plumbing, “Your Trusted Rock Hill Plumbing Service.”