Lancaster Emergency Management urges residents to ‘stay at home’ to avoid Hurricane Idalia

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has already issued a State of Emergency and now communities are bracing for what Hurricane Idalia brings our way.

The storm already forced the Lancaster County School District to use an e-Learning Day tomorrow, Thursday, August 31st. This means all county schools and district offices will move to a virtual format with after school activities also being canceled.

It’s all about preparation, the Lancaster County Emergency Management tells CN2’s Zane Cina as they expect to see heavy rainfall and potential floods over the next 24 hours.