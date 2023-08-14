CN2 Picture of The Day – Carolina Crown Places 3rd

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill based Carolina Crown placing 3rd at the Drum Corps International World Championships in Indianapolis this past weekend.

This is the first time in 5 years they’ve come in the top 3.

Crowns performance was based on Camelot, titled “The Round Table: Echoes of Camelot”. The production is a modern retelling of fabled legends and the rise and fall of Camelot. Passionate, powerful, thrilling, and timeless.

Drum Corp International was created in 1972.

