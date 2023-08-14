Children’s Attention Home working to build “Independent Living Program” for young adults

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Children’s Attention Home in Rock Hill, which serves young people facing unstable housing as well as those in foster care is asking city leaders to pass a “special exception” that would allow them to develop a supervised Independent Living Program for young adults who need extra support.

If passed, it will be the only one of its kind in York county, leaders say.

It all comes down to a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting set for Tuesday, August 15th at Rock Hill City Hall.

The request is to pass a special exception for a type A group home use and variances for minimum lot size and setbacks at 322 & 328 Kuykendal Street, which is adjacent to The Children’s Attention Home on Edgemont Avenue.

The two homes would be for young adults ages 18 to 20 years old, providing access to affordable housing and support services, creating an environment for systemic change for this at-risk population, according to leaders.

The proposed two homes would be able to serve up to 8 young adults per home.

Some who support the Children’s Attention Home even sent a letter to Rock Hill City staff explaining why they believe this program is so important.

The city says it has received 22 such letters. Officials say neighbors surrounding the properties have voiced concerns about the proposed plans and the city says there has been 30 signatures on a petition against the request, as well as 4 letters/emails in opposition.

The Children’s Attention Home says if you have questions about the proposed plans to reach out to them.