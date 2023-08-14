CN2 Digital Dashboard – Decades Night Movie Fun in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Town Staff dressed in 1980’s and 1990’s attire recently to make 2 teams to flip a coin to decide what movie would be shown at Decades Night on Saturday, September 23!

Team 1980’s movie: Back to the Future

vs

Team 1990’s movie: Jurassic Park

The coin was flipped, and the winner “1980’s-Back to the Future” chosen!

You’ll get to enjoy a great band and a movie at Decades Night, along with great food trucks!

