CN2 Digital Dashboard – Fort Mill Celebrates 150th Anniversary with a 150 miles run

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill Celebrates 150th Anniversary with a Fitness Challenge. In celebration, residents are invited to participate in a fitness challenge to complete 150 miles by the end of 2023.

Participants can log their miles by walking or running within the town’s limits and incorporated areas.

The challenge is open to everyone and is free to join. To participate, individuals must register online and use the hashtag #FortMill150 to share their progress photos online.

Several locations have been recommended for logging miles, including Downtown Fort Mill, Walter Elisha Park, Kingsley, local neighborhood walking trails, and the Anne Springs Close Greenway.

The Anne Springs Close Greenway is offering one month free with the purchase of an annual greenway membership (family or individual) for those who complete the challenge.

Several Fort Mill residents have already completed the challenge, and there is still time for others to join in and achieve the goal.

To learn more and get your run started, click here.

