CN2 Newscast – Walk for Water fundraiser, First Sexual Extortion arrest, & Copperhead Volleyball title preview

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill Middle School learned of the struggles of finding water in some African Villages after after all students read the same book as one school. Students the raised $7,000 that will bring at least 140 water filters to schools and families in Africa.

Also, The Rock Hill Police Department has charged a man with Sexual Extortion, making it the first arrest in the Tri-County to utilize “Gavin’s Law”, a law spearheaded by South Carolina House Representative Brandon Guffey which makes sextortion a felony.

Plus in CN2 Sports, Jeremy Wynder has a preview on the upcoming title match for the Catawba Ridge Boys Volleyball team, who in their inaugural season are set to face the Bishop England Battling Bishops State Championship.

See those stories and more above in your latest South Carolina news.