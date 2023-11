York, S.C. (CN2) – According to the York County Sheriff’s Office a person is in custody after a chase ended in a fiery wreck Thursday afternoon November 2, 2023.

Deputies say it happened at Chester Hwy. & Old Pinckney Rd. around 1:30 PM.

Deputies say the person driving the vehicle crashed into a power pole, which caught the car on fire.

Authorities have taken a person into custody.

Expect some traffic delays in the area.