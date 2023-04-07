CN2 Newscast – National Robotics Week, Remembering the Lesslie family, Teacher pay, NAACP new leader

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It is National Robotics Week. One surgeon at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill has completed more than one thousand surgeries on a robotics machine that has changed the way procedures are done.

A church is opening its doors to community as the community remembers a beloved family on the second anniversary of the Lesslie Family Shooting.

Senator Fanning says South Carolina has an additional $3.5 billion to spend this year and teachers should be at top priority. More debates begin the week of April 18th and Fanning says he will continue to fight to get more money to teachers across the state.

The Rock Hill Branch of the NAACP has a new president and several upcoming events.

Here’s our discussion with the organization’s new leader and another member.