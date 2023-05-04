CN2 Newscast – National Day of Prayer, Winthrop’s Day of Understanding, & Battle of the Birds

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Westminster Towers fills the church pews for a Thursday service in celebration of National Day of Prayer.

Winthrop University celebrates this Thursday as a different occasion, calling it a Day of Understanding. The educators focusing on Multicultural and International Experiences with a panel of international faculty members share their experiences as non-natives.

Plus, in sports Jeremy Wynder experiences a sold out crowd as the Winthrop Baseball team faces the South Carolina Gamecocks.

