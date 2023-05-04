CN2 Digital Dashboard – National Day of Prayer & 100th Anniversary

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – National Day of Prayer is coming up tomorrow, Thursday, May 4th and over at Westminster Towers they are holding an event at 10:30am, in Heritage Hall.

The address is 1330 India Hood road, and all are welcome.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Duke Energy celebrating Dearborn Hydroelectric Station’s 100th anniversary.

The company recently welcomed current and former employees, along with community members to tour the plant there in Great Falls in Chester County.

Construction of Dearborn began in 1921 and began generating electricity in March 1923.

Today, the plant can produce 42 megawatts of clean, renewable power.

