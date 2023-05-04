Rock Hill congregation bowing their heads for National Day of Prayer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For those who choose to believe in a higher power, when’s the last time you had a conversation with God? No matter the answer, there’s no better time to bow your head in prayer than during the National Day of Prayer taking place Thursday, May 4.

One congregation is coming together at Westminster Towers to do just that, for its annual celebration of the day. During that service, members dedicated prayers to educators, first responders, politicians, and Americans in general.

Pastor Lee Ferguson led the service and urged members to pray for others and the community around them.

“As we look back on the founding of our country. It was founded by people who believed in religious freedom, and part of that is prayer, and the fact that we acknowledge the need of God’s blessing for our country. And just to have a time where people are focusing on that need for prayer, and that need for asking for God’s blessing,” Ferguson said.

Religious officials at the service hope today can bring peace to the nation while uniting people through faith. That goal is shared by President Joe Biden, who like Presidents before him, has officially issued a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer.