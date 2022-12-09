CN2 Newscast – K9 Reunion, Pastor Extends Hospitality to Other Religions, YC Agrees to Settlement

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – He is been found! K9 Officer Gunner who got away from his handler yesterday at a training event in Kings Mountain. After 24 hours of a non-stop search with assistance from several agencies with dogs, mounted patrol and drones K9 Gunner has been found!

A local pastor is trying to share with her congregation and hopes the message of extending hospitality goes well beyond their church doors to another congregation, a Jewish Community looking for a new temple home.

York County agreeing to a $21 million settlement with David Tepper entities over the failed Carolina Panther’s site in Rock Hill.

We have those stories and more.