Rock Hill Schools Create New Way to Recruit Teachers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An “unfiltered look”, that’s how The Rock Hill School District is describing its first “bus tour”. Its an effort to bring in educators by giving potential candidates a chance to get an inside look at what it could be like to work for the district.

On this Thursday CN2 cameras joined the tour as those future educators got a look at Sunset Park Elementary School.

During the tour school leaders showed the group around and gave them the chance to ask questions to teachers and staff about what its like to work there.

The group visited four schools, had a mix and mingle, heard from leaders and they could have even signed a contract today.

Amber Holsonback graduates from college in the spring. She says she wants to teach in early education and wanted to learn more about what to expect in Rock Hill.

District officials say they are in need of Exception Education teachers and assistant teachers as well as middle and high school math and science teachers.

To learn more or apply, visit: https://www.rock-hill.k12.sc.us/Page/9660