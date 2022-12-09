City of York Announces Parade Road Closures

City of York Christmas Parade Road Closures, Friday December 9

– Lincoln Road and Alexander Love Highway Intersection will close at 4pm.

– Lincoln Road and Stoneybrook – This intersection will be open for traffic to flow from Palm Tree Lane onto Stoneybrook and from Stoneybrook to Palm Tree. This intersection will be open to local traffic only.

– North Congress and Hall Street – Traffic traveling south will be stopped once the parade starts. All traffic will turn onto Hall Street towards Charlotte Street.

– North Congress and Hillside Lane – No traffic allowed onto Lincoln Road starting at 4pm. No traffic allowed on North Congress Street once the parade starts

– North Congress Street and Kings Mountain Street – Traffic will be allowed to travel east and west from Kings Mountain Street to Blackburn Street until the start of the parade. No traffic allowed to travel north or south on Congress Street once the parade starts.

– North Congress Street and Madison Street – North Congress Street from Madison Street to Liberty Street will be blocked off at 4pm. No traffic will be allowed to travel north after the parade starts. Traffic may only travel east and west on Madison Street.

– South Congress Street and Liberty Street – No traffic will be allowed to travel on S. Congress Street once the parade starts.

– South Congress Street and Jefferson Street – South Congress Street will be closed to traffic north and south starting at 5:30pm. Traffic can flow east and west on Jefferson Street.

– Jefferson Street and Cleveland Avenue – No traffic allowed to travel east on Jefferson after parade starts. Traffic will be allowed on Cleveland Avenue and west onto Jefferson Street.

– South Congress Street and California Street – No traffic will be allowed to travel north on Congress after 4:30pm. No traffic allowed from Cleveland Avenue to South Congress once the parade starts.

– California Street and Cleveland Avenue – No traffic allowed on Cleveland Avenue to South Congress once the parade starts.

– South Congress Street, Galilean Road, New Street, and Sharon Highway – No traffic will be allowed to travel north on Congress after the parade starts.

– South Congress Street and US 321 Bypass – No traffic allowed on Congress after 5:30pm.

– Pinckney Street and US 321 Bypass – No traffic allowed on Pinckney Street from 321 Bypass to Congress after 5:30pm.