CN2 Newscast – Former Haley’s Visit, Clover’s School Bond and a Coffee Business Spotlight

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Former Governor Haley attended a sporting clays fundraiser for the organization she founded – The Original Six Foundation.

Voters in the Clover School District will be voting on a $156 million bond referendum they say would help build a second high school in Clover.

Something is brewing in our latest CN2 Business Spotlight. Rock Hill Coffee Roasters has a new New Location where you will find your favorites and unique coffee blends.

And, in CN2 Sports, there will be a rivalry renewed when the Northwestern Trojans will make the short trip to South Pointe in a key region matchup.