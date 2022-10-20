Chester Man Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Narcotics and Violent Crimes Unit with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents of the Federal Bureau ATF team have made an arrest in an investigation into suspected drug activity and illegal firearms activity in the area of Myrtle Ave.

Deputies say on Wednesday, October 19th law enforcement conducted a search warrant at a residence on Myrtle Avenue in Chester.

Officials say During the investigation, they learned suspect, Andrew Jimar Mack (MACK) was distributing devices commonly known as “Glock Switches”.

Deputies say Glock Switches are used to convert standard Glock firearms into fully automatic weapons, which by legal definition make them machine guns.

Officials say during the search, MACK was found to have in his possession various quantities of illegal narcotics, illegally possessed firearms, glock switches and a quantity of US Currency.

MACK was arrested and transported to the Chester County Sheriff’s Detention Center.

Below are the Warrant Request that have been submitted for the following charges: