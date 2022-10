CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Keystone Substance Abuse Services is holding a Sober-October Festival this Saturday, October 22nd.

The family-friendly event will be at New Centre Park in Clover from 11 AM until 3 PM.

There will be food, a petting zoo, Halloween costume contest and more.

In the video above, executive director of Keystone speaks with CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil about the event and what to expect.