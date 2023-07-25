CN2 Newscast – Fast track program, Indian Land hospital, and Ben Watson talks life after NFL

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Technical College has partnered with Winthrop University to start a program that will give high school students the potential to earn their associates degree by the time they are 18 years old.

Also, Medical University of South Carolina – Lancaster announced it is now one step closer to building a hospital in Indian Land.

Plus in CN2 Sports, Northwestern High School Alum, Ben Watson talked life after retiring from the NFL and working with SEC Network.

