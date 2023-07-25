Lancaster drug bust involving Fentanyl, meth & marijuana lands one woman behind bars

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Elgin Community resident Lisa M. Mathis, 53, was arrested and charged with various drug offenses after a search warrant was executed at her residence in the Elgin Community.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the Narcotics Task Force agents had conducted several undercover narcotics buys from Mathis’ home, which led to the search warrant.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT teams, and Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services served the warrant without incident. Deputies say Mathis and an adult male, who was not charged, were detained while the search was conducted.

The search resulted in the discovery of approximately 56 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, two grams of suspected Fentanyl, and 22.9 grams of suspected Marijuana, along with multiple pills believed to contain Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Acetaminophen Hydrochloride, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride (Suboxone), and Alprazolam. Two sets of digital scales and a .22 caliber rifle were also seized.

Mathis was charged with several offenses, including Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute various controlled substances, and more. Mathis appeared before a magistrate, and her bond was denied.

Sheriff Barry Faile says, “This address has been a hot spot for complaints for a while. After making several controlled buys, the Narcotics Task Force agents were able to time the service of the search warrant so that a large amount of Methamphetamine would be present, and it was seized along with some Fentanyl and a smorgasbord of other controlled substance pills. This was a very successful operation.”