CN2 News of the Day – Hands across the border, Half-off adoption pet fees, & Mrs. America with a local tie

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced a multi-state initiative to bring law enforcement agencies from South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia together for Hands Across the Border enforcement efforts.

Also, thanks to a sizable donation, the Lancaster County Animal Shelter is ready to offer half-off pet adoption fees for its clear the shelter event.

Plus, one Fort Mill woman is headed to Las Vegas to compete for the chance to be crowned Mrs. America.

