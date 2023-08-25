Rock Hill teachers start the new school year with a classroom makeover

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Now that school is back in session, several teachers are walking into their classroom to find something new and it’s not their students.

Before last school year wrapped up, the Rock Hill School District said it would be doing several “Classroom Makeovers.”

The remodeling project is now over just in time for the first week of school.

This program came about as a way to thank all the amazing teachers that are at the Rock Hill School District.

The teachers worked hand in hand with the designers and were given new floors, desks, chairs, and luxury items that would make teaching their students easier.