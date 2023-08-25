Kounter Chef shares details about speakeasy, construction starting in October and calling it a totally new idea for York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – A restaurant in downtown Rock Hill that has certainly made a name for itself, Kounter Dining, is now expanding. CN2’s Lucas McFadden joins us from Kounter, speaking with Chef Rob Masone, behind the vision of the upcoming speakeasy. Click above for full interview with Chef Rob.

You can follow the progress of Speakeasy by just checking out Kounter Restaurant on social media. Here’s a brief description from their page, “We cannot wait to provide Rock Hill with an elevated cocktail experience right next door in Old Town Rock Hill, SC! The first floor space will feature a wonderful lounge vibe with a heavy focus on cocktails, small bites, and desserts. The second floor, to be known as Elsie’s (named after Chef Rob’s grandmother) will feature an old-school speakeasy vibe.”